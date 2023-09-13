ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.44

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 12535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

