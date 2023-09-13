Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.24

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 25886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

SDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.30.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$168.85 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 90.79% and a return on equity of 135.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.2798982 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

