Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.32

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 10752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3269809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.