Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.32

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 10752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.9 %
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3269809 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.