ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
ECN Capital Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The stock has a market cap of C$594.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.26.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current year.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
