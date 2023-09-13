ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

ECN Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The stock has a market cap of C$594.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.26.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

