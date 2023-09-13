Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $247.29

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$247.29 and last traded at C$246.11, with a volume of 1499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$243.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$267.45.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$242.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$234.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.88 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 6.648803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.