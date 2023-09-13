iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.45, with a volume of 206285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.49.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.64.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.