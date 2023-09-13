Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.96

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.96.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.65.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

