Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.63

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.63 and last traded at C$25.63, with a volume of 1786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWEL. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.