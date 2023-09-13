Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$86.46 and last traded at C$85.93, with a volume of 79164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.79 by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.99 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.3974026 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

