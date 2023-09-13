Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.13

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.13 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 50347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$66.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1484549 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

