Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,354 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after buying an additional 108,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,836,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

