Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $105,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,719,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,012,000 after buying an additional 171,363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

