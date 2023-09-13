Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.