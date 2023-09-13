Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $92,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $423.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

