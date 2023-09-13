Power Corp of Canada Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 104,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.