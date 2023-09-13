442 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $345.62 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.26.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

