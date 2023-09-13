Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

