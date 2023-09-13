Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

