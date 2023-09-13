Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. NU makes up about 2.6% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NU by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,301,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NU by 399.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 680,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 544,248 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng increased its position in shares of NU by 87.4% during the first quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,758,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 247,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.21.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

