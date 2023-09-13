Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $194,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FIW opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

