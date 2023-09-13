Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.9 %

WD-40 stock opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

