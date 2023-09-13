Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Invests $90,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 126.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,522.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,378,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,138,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,522.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,378,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,138,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,994 shares of company stock worth $36,350,162. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $250.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.04 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $259.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.