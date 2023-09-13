Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

