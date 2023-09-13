Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 192.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

