Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Boosted by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 123.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,919,596,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.