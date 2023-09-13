Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. New Fortress Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

