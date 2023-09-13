Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $445.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

