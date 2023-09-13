Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,437 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. BHP Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.