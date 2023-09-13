Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

