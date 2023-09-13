Chelsea Counsel Co. Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 200.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.