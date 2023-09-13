Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

