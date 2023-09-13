Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,131 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

