Chain (XCN) Price Hits $0.0008

Chain (XCN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,801,655,806 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

