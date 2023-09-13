Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002942 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $173.25 million and $1.05 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 225,013,271 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

