Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $427,000 in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOTE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VOTE stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

