Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.