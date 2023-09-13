Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.56.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
