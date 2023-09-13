Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,382 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 157,619.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

