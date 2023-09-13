Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

MANH stock opened at $199.14 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.