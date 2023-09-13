Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

