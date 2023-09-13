Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

BDX stock opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

