Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 590 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.01 and a 200-day moving average of $461.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

