Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.7% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $424.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $416.71 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

