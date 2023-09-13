Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $3.33 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co. owned 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

