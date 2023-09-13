Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

