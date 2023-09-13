Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 145 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

