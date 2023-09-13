Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $752,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 458,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.