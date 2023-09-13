iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Trimmed by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

