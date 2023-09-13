Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

