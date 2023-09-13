Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $141.61 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

