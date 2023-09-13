Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Dollar General accounts for about 2.2% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DG. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

